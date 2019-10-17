SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE opened at $52.83 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $43.95 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.