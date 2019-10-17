Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 187.50 ($2.45).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Spirent Communications from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of SPT traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 199 ($2.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,014,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 166.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.50 ($2.74).

In other Spirent Communications news, insider Paula Bell sold 123,182 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59), for a total transaction of £243,900.36 ($318,699.02).

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

