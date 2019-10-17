Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $63,723.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $2,106,494. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,287. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

