Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Springfield Properties stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 million and a PE ratio of 10.99. Springfield Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 125.53 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.04.

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Colin Kenneth Rae acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £22,000 ($28,746.90).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

