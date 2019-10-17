SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Separately, Buckingham Research upped their target price on SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. SPX has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $41.78.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SPX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPX by 2,038.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth $5,243,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

