ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.49 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,386,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,905.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Argus set a $42.00 price objective on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cross Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,360. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

