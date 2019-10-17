ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8,668.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT remained flat at $$50.93 during trading on Thursday. 323,930 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

