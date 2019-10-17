ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $556,000 Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.93.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $106.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,778. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

