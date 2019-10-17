ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,633. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.07 and its 200-day moving average is $362.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

