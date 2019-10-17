Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives €53.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.88 ($62.65).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM stock traded down €0.82 ($0.95) during trading on Monday, hitting €46.80 ($54.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of €43.78 and a 200-day moving average of €42.56. Stabilus has a 52 week low of €35.58 ($41.37) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($80.41).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.