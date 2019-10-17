Stag Industrial Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stag Industrial in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STAG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of STAG opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 106.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 563,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 38.4% during the third quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 267,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

