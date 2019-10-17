Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 354,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,043 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of SMP opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $34,452.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Forbes Lieberman sold 16,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,286 shares of company stock worth $2,626,732. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

