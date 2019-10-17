Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.12.

NYSE:SWK opened at $147.39 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $154.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.03.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

