Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 5.5% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 30,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,725 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $621,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357 over the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 1,578,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,007,393. The stock has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

