Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc. owned 0.07% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 118.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 305,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rina Paniry sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $312,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,247.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STWD stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $351.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

