State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Shares in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,058,000 after buying an additional 99,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,867,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tech Data by 87.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 290,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $124.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. Tech Data Corp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $128.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tech Data news, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beth E. Simonetti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $157,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,352,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TECD shares. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tech Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

