State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Seacor worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,232,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, CFO Bruce Weins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 27,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $1,278,497.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,085 shares of company stock worth $3,016,797. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CKH stock opened at $46.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $197.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. Seacor had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

