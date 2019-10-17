State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 608.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $92,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 165.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,777 shares in the company, valued at $924,259.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Trice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 140,000 shares of company stock worth $534,450. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. QEP Resources Inc has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.08 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QEP. Raymond James cut QEP Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer cut QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

