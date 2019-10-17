State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New Investment in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at $468,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.92. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.