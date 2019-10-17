State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,320 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 32.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth $139,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth $152,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 10.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 1,344.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter worth $226,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

Shares of PCH opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.17 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

