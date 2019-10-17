Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 900 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 26,886 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 84.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 230,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,838. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.6639 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

