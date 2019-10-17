Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,640,000 after buying an additional 8,968,947 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 131.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,838,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,664,000 after buying an additional 1,610,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,073.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 573,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 547,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

HON stock traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.07. 1,675,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,095. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.