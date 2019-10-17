Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 1.1% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clorox by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 98,676 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 61.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 19.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,915,000 after buying an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.91. 8,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,297. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total transaction of $526,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

