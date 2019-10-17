Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Prologis (NYSE:PLD) a $95.00 Price Target

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) has been assigned a $95.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s current price.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock remained flat at $$89.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 727,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,043. Prologis has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $89.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. Prologis had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prologis news, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $1,073,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Prologis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,203 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2,834.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 702,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,271,000 after purchasing an additional 678,564 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Prologis by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,944,000 after purchasing an additional 531,932 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.