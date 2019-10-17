STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STM opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.11 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.02.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

