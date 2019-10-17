Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Baker Hughes A GE Put Options (NYSE:BHGE)

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,672 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,048% compared to the average volume of 407 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwem Ukpong sold 16,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $394,123.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,401.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 27.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 114,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 356,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 49,830 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 1,178.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $22.27. 69,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Baker Hughes A GE has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

