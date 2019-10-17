Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,504 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,382% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $49.31 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 36.51 and a quick ratio of 36.51.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.22). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 72.84%. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 65,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 31,457 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,595,499.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 223.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.