Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical volume of 165 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.29. 144,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,100. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.17.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

