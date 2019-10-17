Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,289 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 533,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,930. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36.

Separately, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.