Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,828 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for about 1.7% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.53.

NYSE APD traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,656. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $232.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

