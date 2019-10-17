Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,750,563,000 after buying an additional 2,198,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,362,375,000 after buying an additional 781,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,314,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,253,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,281,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,435,000 after buying an additional 94,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,620,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,437,000 after buying an additional 434,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.29 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

