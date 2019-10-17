Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $119.97. 128,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,648. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

