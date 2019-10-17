Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,646.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.18. 1,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,973. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $62.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

