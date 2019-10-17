Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $151,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 48,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,701,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $533.67. 9,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,156. The company has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $519.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 29.95%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.33.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $13,664,252. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

