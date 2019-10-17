Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 825.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,355,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.66. 118,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,711,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

