Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises about 2.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.46. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $228.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

