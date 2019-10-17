Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 5,255 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $76.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,798 shares of company stock worth $39,483,460. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

