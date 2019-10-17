Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 9,660 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 225.0% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

BMY stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.