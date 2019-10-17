Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 638.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $183,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 148.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $62,892,000 after purchasing an additional 634,062 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

