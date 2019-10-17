Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 9,154 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 200,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.42 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.03 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

