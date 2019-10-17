Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 5,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 2,125 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total value of $326,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,763,166.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,880. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $154.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

