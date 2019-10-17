Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 48,618 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 40.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.09 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

