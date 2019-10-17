Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $10.06 Million Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Proto Labs worth $10,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 33.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of PRLB stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average is $104.39. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.75 and a fifty-two week high of $131.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.25.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.