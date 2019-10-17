Summit Creek Advisors LLC Purchases 17,970 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,970 shares during the quarter. Descartes Systems Group makes up about 3.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Descartes Systems Group worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 46,188.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 199,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 1,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

