Summit Creek Advisors LLC Takes $6.65 Million Position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSSC. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.66.

Shares of NSSC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,642. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

