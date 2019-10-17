Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$34.08 million during the quarter.

SMU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins raised Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th.

