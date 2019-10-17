Summit X LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,831,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,281,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,575,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,777,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Michael J. Hagan purchased 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $250,495.00. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 57,100 shares of company stock valued at $335,795. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

NYSE FSK opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.84 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

