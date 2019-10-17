Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

