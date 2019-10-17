SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macquarie Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.40. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.