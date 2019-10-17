Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.53

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and traded as high as $14.49. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 350 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

About Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

